Renowned model, dancer, and former City Rock Entertainment singer Angella Summer Namubiru is flying the Ugandan flag high after scooping a nod at the People’s Choice Awards.

Angella Summer Namubiru will be tussling out for the Social African Star accolade with seven other contestants including; Ama Qamata, Dr. Shauwn Mkhize, Juddyda CONCEIÇÃO, Khanyi Mbau, Liquorose, Sphokuhle, and Swanky Jerry.

The People’s Choice Awards is an American awards show, recognizing people in the entertainment field.

Upon landing the nomination, Angella Summer rallied her fans to massively vote for her in order to win the gong for Uganda on her maiden quest.