Serena Bata and Chris Evans were left washing faces and exhaling vehemently when police teargassed them while promoting a concert downtown.

Local singer Chris Evans Kaweesi has had the most terrible time whilst promoting his forthcoming concert.

Just a few days ago, the Rihanna singer appeared on set shedding tears as he narrated the tough journey he has had in his career.

Yesterday, he took the promotions for his concert downtown in effort to engage his fans who have always supported him through thick and thin.

Also Read: Serena Bata extends prayers to jailed ex-lover Sipapa

Owino market has been a hot destination for promo for several artistes before their concerts and the pair visited the popular market with some free goodies.

While trying to give out free tickets, however, their drive was cut short when police interfered to disperse the crowd which had turned a bit rowdy.

The video seen by Mbu.ug shows Serena Bata being helped by her bouncers who try to pour water on her face to help lessen the impact of the teargas.

Police reportedly swang in action because the pair had not sought permission to hold the public gathering.