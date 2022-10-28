Renowned beautician Sherry Matovu alias Maama Nanyinjja has silenced critics who have for long wanted to know who the father to the baby girl she gave birth to a few months ago is.

While speaking in an interview, Sherry Matovu openly told the critics who have been making different rumors about her relationship not to spread unnecessary rumors.

When asked to reveal the true baby daddy, she noted how she doesn’t have to prove to anyone who the father of her baby is.

The mother of three went on to stress that whoever wants to know the father of her baby should ask her directly instead of making misguided reports.

She went on to reveal that she is in a healthy relationship disregarding all the allegations that have for long been made about her love life.

Sherry also noted that she cannot force a man to wed her and that she wants him to do it from the bottom of his heart, out of love.