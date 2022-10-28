Having tasted the wrath of police and teargas, Ugandan singer Chris Evans reveals that the respect he has for Bobi Wine and Kizza Besigye is through the roof.

Chris Evans together with Serena Bata was teargassed during his recent visit to Owino market where he intended to promote his forthcoming concert.

In a video that went viral online, Serena Bata was seen being assisted by her bodyguards as she felt the impact of the teargas.

According to reports, the two had no permission to hold a public gathering and police decided to disperse the crowd that has started building with teargas.

While speaking to Bukedde TV, Chris Evans revealed the shock he went through. He wondered how political opposition groups leaders like Bobi Wine and Kizza Besigye handle the teargas.

He then asked the government to have mercy on him as an artiste because he was only trying to survive by promoting his music show and was not holding a political rally.

“Some of us are not involved in politics. We are just artists trying to survive. This is our job that we are trying to make a living from. I beg the government to please spare us,” he said.

“I respect Bobi Wine and Besigye even more now because if this is what they go through on a daily basis then it’s dangerous. They need our prayers,” he added.