Today, celebrated media personality Lucky Rahma Mbabazi Kanyomozi celebrates her 42nd birthday in style with a beautiful photoshoot.

42 and counting, Lucky Mbabazi is such a star for radio listeners and her influence has over the years also spread to television.

Her infectious laughter, deep conversations, and motherly care have won her a place in the hearts of many Ugandans.

Born on 28th October 1980, she will be counting her blessings as she steps farther onto the fourth floor and she still looks dazzling.

For her birthday shoot, Mbabazi works with fashionista Peponi Couture on a body hugging black dress that will make your jaw drop.

Nahya Glam keeps it simple with the makeup just as Ahilys Hair does with the hair. Check out the photos shot by Matt Samuelz below: