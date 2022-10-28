South Africa’s DJ Felo Le Tee, born Tsholofelo Machine, is geared to perform in Kampala at DJ Roja and Slick Stuart’s forthcoming Mixtape party.

The Next Media presenters’ mixtape party will be going down on Thursday, November 3, at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The deejaying duo this evening announced that they will be joined by South African DJ Felo Le Tee as their guest performer at a show dubbed Mixtape Blend that will feature surprise acts on the night.

The star of the “Dipatje Tsa Felo” fame, will be a striking addition to the day as he is expected to bring the amapiano vibes to the event.

DJ Felo Le Tee is not the only big name, we have learned that the event will feature.

Some of the biggest artists in the country including Winnie Nwagi, Azawi, Kataleya and Kandle, Mudra, Rickman, Zex Bilangilangi, Ykee Benda, Grenade, and Pallaso will also perform.