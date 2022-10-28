While celebrating her 29th birthday, city beautician and businesswoman Prima Kardashi cautioned netizens to stop attacking her bleached skin tone.

Prima Kardashi, real name Prima Ndagire, is no stranger to controversy and in her latest public outburst, she settles the age debate and talks about the lessons life has taught her.

“I am 29 years old, why would I lie about my years? Why do people feel like I lie about my years? Why would I?” she noted during an interview with Spark TV.

The mother of two also revealed that her life has faced lots of ups and downs but she has taken lessons from every heartbreak and disappointment.

Also Read: I don’t always tolerate stupid people – Prima Kardashi fires back

“Everything that has happened to me has been a lesson to me. I have learned a lot, different lessons since I turned 20 years old. Different lessons, different disappointments, different heartbreaks, different wins, everything,” Prima Kardashi said.

About dating different men, the jolly socialite noted that she has to try different men until she lands on the perfect partner to become her soulmate.

“In this world, you have to date whoever you want to date, we are growing and you are not going to find the perfect person for you on one date. I love men and I have to be loved as well.”

Prima then asked whoever attacks her for bleaching her skin tone to stop because she does it willingly and it should not be a topic of discussion for critics.