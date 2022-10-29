The past few months have had singer-turned-presidential advisor Catherine Kusasira shed tears as she explained how she had been neglected and left choking on heavy debts by the political party to which she subscribes.

Recently, Kusasira was spotted in an interview on CBS FM narrating how she was being backstabbed and blocked by a section of individuals close to the Head of State.

She shed tears as she stressed how she was about to lose her home to moneylenders.

Kusasira’s home was recently auctioned in the newspapers. She also revealed that she was on the verge of losing lots of her other properties.

Before her house was advertised in the newspapers for auctioning Kusasira had been forced to sell off her ride that was gifted to her by the President during the 2021 general campaigns.

The latest updates reaching us indicate that Catherine Kusasira has ventured into the bar and washing bay business.

Her new business venture has been set up in the areas of Entebbe.

The news was revealed by Jenkins Musaka during the Talk N Talk show on Dembe FM as he disclosed that Kusasira is the new boss-lady in Entebbe town.