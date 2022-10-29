Chris Evans Kaweesi is smiling ear-to-ear following the positive early turn-up of pleasure seekers at his concert that is ongoing at Freedom City Hall, Namasuba.

Chris Evans Kaweesi in recent past days has been accusing fellow artists of failure to show him support ahead of his concert.

While appearing on Sanyuka TV on Monday, he broke down saying a few fellow artists who had promised to make advert drops for his concert kept on dodging him whenever he asked them to deliver as they had promised.

On Thursday, he suffered teargas together with Serena Bata while at Owino market while trying to sell tickets to his show.

With revelers turning up as early as 5 pm for his concert, Chris Evans Kaweesi expressed gratitude rarlier today toward his fans for not letting him down.

I don’t take this love for granted. Mwebale nyo. Photo taken at 5pm Chris Evans Kaweesi