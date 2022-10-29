Singer Irene Namatovu says she can do anything at her disposal to market the African culture to the rest of the world.

She narrates that she deeply loves her culture and she is proud to be an African woman despite the fact that women face lots of challenges in life.

Irene Namatovu shared some of the challenges that some ladies go through noting that they are always forced into early marriages while others are battered by their partners, depriving them of their rights.

I am a proud African woman who can do anything to sell off my culture. African women go through many challenges. Some are forced into marriages, others are battered… My latest project uplifts such women with hope for a better tomorrow. Irene Namatovu

Namatovu has a brand new song that she says uplifts troubled women to be hopeful for a better tomorrow.

Over the years, ahe has been churning out good music that advocates for the girl child.

This time around she intends to reach many people from other countries through music.

“I intend to reach many people with my music since most people from other countries, especially whites prefer songs with aspects new to them,” Irene Namatovu said during an interview with Spark TV.