Bedridden singer Ronald Alimpa is again in the news for the wrong reasons based on the information that we are receiving at our desks.

The singer is said to have hurled curses and insults at his mother while on his sickbed for trying to stop his friends from supplying him with toxic substances.

Reports reveal that the “Seen Don” singer seriously abused and almost hit his mother in the hospital before stopping her from taking care of him anymore.

It is said that Alimpa’s close friends wanted to supply him with weed to smoke something that his mother had stopped him from accessing.

In doing so, the singer lost his cool and requested that his wife should start taking care of him rather than his mother.

He reportedly said that she does not know anything about him and that she was not there for him during his upbringing.

His mother left the hospital in tears as she could not believe that her own son was the one who had turned into his tormentor at a time when he needed her the most.