“It’s all about my fans, I want to give them the vesry best on that day. It will be a celebration,” said Spice Diana when unveiling her 2023 concert a few weeks ago.

At the same presser, she emphasized the power of media and fans groups in the success of an artiste’s career and requested her fans not to disappoint her on 13th January 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Okay, but what about fellow artistes?

She does not care! Spice Diana has always supported her comrades in the music business each time they have held concerts but she does not feel entitled to receive the same support from them.

In a recent chat with media, the Source Management singer further emphasized her stand on her remarks.

“When I organise a concert, I look at my ability. I do not pay much attention to fellow artistes promoting, as much as it helps,” she said.

“I can’t get annoyed because I wasn’t given a drop or someone (a fellow artiste) didn’t come. To me a concert, is all about me and my fans. I expect my fans, not anyone else’s. Unless they decide to help me and come, I thank God for that.”

She further emphasized that her concert will be a celebration of the support she has received from her fans for several years.

I don’t do a concert because of a hit song or an album. This concert is about me celebrating with my fans and it will be in a bigger place,” Spice noted.