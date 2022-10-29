In his new song, Victor Kamenyo seems to sing about his ex lover Ruth Akorangye Angora and mentions her name but she doesn’t like any of it.

Not for his music, rapper Derrick Katongole popularly known as Victor Kamenyo has been dominating blog columns in the past weeks.

From inking up his body , to literally crying for love Kamenyo has been trying the most to win back his estranged lover Ruth Akoragye who ditched him over alleged infidelity.

There were sparks of them reuniting a few days back after it was reported that Ruth was open for peace talks but if anything, she was only forgiving and rather not forgetting.

According to information reaching Mbu.ug, she wants nothing to do with her longtime lover and has also asked the rapper to stay away from her.

She has also asked him to remove her name from a song dubbed Nakukyawa in which he seemed to be hitting at her.

In the title, he mentions the name “Ruth” something Akoragye is not comfortable with and hence demands that he retracts her name from his track or risk rough consequences.

Akoragye also expressed her disappointment and regret in having dated a man like Kamenyo for all those years while appearing on Spark TV.