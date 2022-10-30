Singer Chris Evans Kaweesi has promised never to shed tears again after fans turned up in large numbers to show him support during his “Another Lover Bikalubye” concert that took place on Saturday at Freedom City Hall.

Before the concert, Chris Evans Kaweesi turned emotional during a live interview as he explained that fellow artists had refused to show him support ahead of his concert.

A few days later, he was teargassed while trying to advertise his concert in downtown Owino market where he was rallying fans to come and support him.

He registered an early revelers turn-up and he got overwhelmed. He was seen wearing wide smiles before sending mocking statements toward his haters.

The Rihanna singer thanked the fans for showing up early at his concert and promised never to break down again about a mere concert.