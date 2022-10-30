Singer Rickman is standing firm in defence of his girlfriend Sheilah Gashumba after she went public about threats on her life over political related issues.

At 1:50am on Sunday morning, NBS TV presenter Sheilah Gashumba sent out a tweet in which she claimed to have been trailed by four boda boda riders along Jinja Road.

Sheilah revealed that the boda boda riders with passengers wearing helmets were lost when her driver made a diversion.

She believes it had something to do with political related matters going by the fact that she has been receiving threats via social media on similar matters.

“Today 4 boda riders with passengers with helmets followed my car from my gig til jinja road until my driver made a diversion! Are you trying to k*ll me?” Sheilah Gashumba’s tweet partly read.

Upon learning about the development, her boyfriend Derrick Ddungu, popularly known as Rickman Manrick came out defending her.

Through a tweet, the “Bestie” singer said that his lover does not subscribe to any political party nor politics as a field.

“My girlfriend is not affiliated to any political party nor into politics. She does her own thing on tv and host parties, do music pr and so on,” Rickman wrote.

He revealed how the 26-year-old NBS After 5 presenter receives insults on daily basis but she keeps her head down and minds hee business.

Rickman then asked whoever might be threatening Sheilah to leave her alone.

“Everyday insults are hurled at her calling her so many things but she keeps doing her own thing. Please leave her out of politics. Thank you,” he added.