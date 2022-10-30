Zari loves Shakib, that is not secret but netizens have cautioned her not to wander in search of love again and rather to plan for the rest of her life with him in it.

Again, netizens have made a strong statement in SA-based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan’s love life.

It has been a couple of months since she made her relationship with Shakib Cham public and the two have been displaying PDA at any chance given.

Their social media is lit with saucy photos and their bond seems so natural that it would make a single person want to fall in love the next minute.

Regardless of all that, netizens are not really convinced Shakib will be her last despite having dated several men since parting ways with her late husband Ivan Semwanga.

They ask that she finally settles since she found a match that has seemed perfect for her thus far. “Zari, let Shakib be the last man in your life,” a tweep recently wrote.

Fellow S.A-based tycoon Katsha De Bank also added, “Please my sister Zari, make sure my brother Shakib Cham is the last one this time otherwise silikusonyiwa (I’ll never forgive you).”

Zari has always maintained that love is free and she will never settle for less until she finds her perfect match regardless of how many times she has to try.