Firebase Crew singer Bukeni Ali, popularly known as Nubian Li, dedicates his latest song dubbed ‘Bella’ to all those feeling “lonely and empty.”

Sang in Luganda, English, and Swahili, Nubian Li’s latest release is a song that will touch your heart because of the flow and lyrics embedded within it.

As he has done with several of his past music projects, Nubian Li uses his soft voice cleverly and wraps it with his emotions to send the exact message he intends to.

It is a smooth-flowing love song written by Nubian Li himself and Concrane Ntume. It was produced by Sir Dan Magic and Tryton and Fire Records Studios.

“A love song to soothe broken hearts. You are not alone. Many have been there and were able to find the strength to overcome this feeling of loneliness and emptiness,” Nubian Li says about the song.

The visuals were shot by a team of young talented Ugandans living in the Netherlands; Ronnie, Nature Ink Zayah, Next Magezi Solomon (Ashercax), and Arafa.

They further express the emotions embedded in the song to give you a clearer picture. Take agaze here: