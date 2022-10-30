NBS TV presenter and Frank Gashumba’s daughter Sheilah Gashumba has revealed how she was followed by four boda boda riders in what she believes is a threat on her life over political issues.

According to a tweet Sheilah Gashumba sent out at 1:50am on Sunday morning, she has been receiving threats in relation to politics.

She says that the threats that have been forwarded her way via her social media accounts were then followed by a physical encounter on Saturday night.

Four boda boda riders with passengers wearing helmets followed Sheilah Gashumba’s car along Jinja road as she left a gig she was attending.

She says that they boda bodas only lost trail of her when her driver made a diversion.

According to her social media feeds accessed by Mbu.ug, Sheilah was emceeing at the “Vuma Piano” event held at Zone 7 Bar in Bugolobi.

“I’m not into politics! The past few days people have been sending threats under my social media accounts in relation to politics,” Sheilah Gashumba tweeted.

“Today 4 boda riders with passengers with helmets followed my car from my gig til jinja road until my driver made a diversion! Are you trying to k*ll me?”

In another tweet, the bubbly TV presenter maintained that she never involves herself into politics and she cannot understand why her life is being threatened over scandals she has no idea about.

“All I do is mind my own business, work hard and enjoy my life! Threatening my life over scandals I don’t know is ridiculous,” she wrote.