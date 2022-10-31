Singer-turned-politician Hillary Kiyaga a.k.a Dr. Hilderman is set to officially launch “Wokota” studios that he set up in his hometown region early next month.

The “Wokota” studios are an investment that the Mawokota North MP promised to set up in an effort to support and empower talents through arts.

The singer stressed that since he is the Arts Shadow Minister, and having faced a lot of challenges recording music when he was just starting out, he saw it fit to help the new generation of artists.

He hopes the new modern-day recording studios can ease their work.

The “Mazongoto” singer explained that having faced the challenges of meeting transport costs to travel to Kampala plus looking for expensive recording studios, he chose to establish one in Mawokota.

The studios are apparently in the final touches of completion and should be opened anytime soon.

Dr. Hilderman expressed his happiness saying this is yet one of the seversl promises that he made to himself.

WOKOTA STUDIOS (EMPOWERING TALENT). I have been constructing a modern recording studio at my residence in Mpigi Kalagala. I was so challenged meeting transport costs to Kampala, plus looking for expensive recording fees for a good recording studio when I was beginning my musical journey. I promised myself that the next HILDERMAN in Mawokota won’t go through hell to realize a big dream. Very Costly, but worth an investment for the talented ones’ home. Being the Arts Shadow minister I want to be an example to other Colleagues, if we manage to have moderate modern studios, talents undiscovered shall be sheltered. “Content is the next gold”. Putting final touches and installations. Officially opening in November by……….………. Dr. Hilderman