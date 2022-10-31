A beautiful moment was made the most of when Geosteady and Prima Kardashi shared flashes of romance during Sunday’s Roast and Rhyme festival.

Dubbed the Afro Halloween edition, Saturday’s Roast and Rhyme festival featured a couple of performers including Geosteady.

His performance was quite moving, musically, but gues what stole the show yet again – Prima Kardashi!

For most part of his performance, Geosteady kept mentioning “Mummy Su” very much to the surprise of many revelers.

It was later upon the cameras focusing into the crowd that Prima Kardashi, the mother to Geosteady’s daughter Soraya, was seen.

While performing Sauti Sol’s song Suzanna, Geosteady was given money by Prima Kardashi who approached stage to watch him sing upclose.

The Blackman Records boss then also took a few swipes at her mentioning her trips to Dubai, hair, and body extensions.

It was all pove though and the two were seen together later after the performance. Take a gaze at the video: