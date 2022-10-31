Lady Mariam a.k.a Tindatine has asked those who labelled her “struggling, broke, and needy” to cut her some slack because she is doing fine.

Known for her 2004 hit song Tindatine, one of Western Uganda’s finest singers from back in the day is not happy with critics.

Having not released a big song for a long while, Lady Mariam is also rarely seen performing at concerts around town.

Her disappearance from the social scene has left several of her fans and critics questioning is she is doing well.

Recently, she was in the news when her own sister identified as Swabrah dragged her to police over a Ugx7m debt.

For years, since the collapse of the Bryan White Foundation, Mariam Kemigisha has been rumored to be struggling financially.

She, however, says that she is alright and does not need anyone’s help.

During a recent interview, Lady Mariam also asked people to stop talking ill about her because she has never asked help from anyone.

What do they want? Do they want to hold a car wash fundraiser for me? Have I ever knocked at anyone’s door asking for help? Have I ever called you and told you I’m lacking food? Stop talking trash about me! Lady Mariam