Veteran Afrigo band singer Moses Matovu lashed out at MP for Kalungu County West Hon. Joseph Ssewungu Gonzaga while performing on stage over the weekend.

Moses Matovu blasted Hon. Joseph Ssewungu after he took to the stage and seemed to suggest songs that he wanted him to perform.

Hon. Joseph Ssewungu’s request did not go down well with Moses Matovu and he immediately responded with bitterness.

Visibly fuming, Matovu asked that he be let to do what he does best as he wasn’t ready to tale instructions.

In a video circulating online, Moses Matovu is heard telling Hon. Ssewungu that the Ugandan parliament is “fake” and no decision is made while in their plenary meetings.

Matovu then went ahead to note that Hon. Ssewungu wanted to turn the session political which he seemed not to digest and he expressed how he is fed up with such incidences.