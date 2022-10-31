Ugandan-born and bred music producer and sound engineer Isma Mukkuza, popularly known as Nessim, has made the cut to the list of Africa’s top 10 finest producers on the continent.

Based on the list cited by Mbu.ug, Nessim is ranked ninth out of the top 20 producers on the continent with exceptional musical works.

The list is compiled based majorly on accolades accumulated, hit songs produced, and nominations scooped by the renowned producers.

Dominated by South and West African producers, the list appreciates talents who have produced different sounds that have gone on to concur the continent and the world at large.

Also Read: I’ve never produced music in return for sex – Nessim

Nessim is one of the top music producers in Africa. The excellent work that he has been doing in the entertainment scene earns him the recognition.

Apart from producing for the big wigs of Uganda’s music industry, he has been a nurturer, working with upcoming artists and giving them a platform to be superstars.

He has churned out several hit projects for both established and rising artists who have elevated his status to the extent that every artist looks forward to working with him.

Below is the list of the best music producers of 2022 in Africa: