Gossip reports reaching our news desk reveal that singer Jamal Wasswa was poisoned during his recent visit to Sweden where he had gone to perform over the weekend.

Jamal is reported to have discovered a high temperature and later developed a fever, and a terrible running stomach.

He was reportedly bedridden and he failed to make it to the venue where he was supposed to perform at the show he was booked.

A section of critics who are based in Sweden dispute the poisoning rumors however.

They allege that Jamal Wasswa just made up the claims as he feared to perform for a small crowd especially after King Saha and Mary Bata had recorded overwhelming turn-ups elsewhere.

It is reported that King Saha and Mary Bata received over 2000 fans, a number that the likes of Afrigo Band, Eddy Kenzo, and Jose Chameleone had never recorded on all their recent shows in Sweden.

They went ahead to claim that when Jamal arrived in Sweden, he was welcomed by his longtime and childhood friends “Boyz In September” who gave him shelter.

Eddy Messiah noted that Jamal Wasswa could have been food poisoned due to overeating.