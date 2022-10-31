Before Covid-19 hit Uganda, Harmonize had been confirmed as one of the performers at the Eddy Kenzo Festival which was initially slated for 28th March 2020.

The Tanzanian singer who was on top of his game was excited for a return to the +256 and his fans could not wait to watch him perform again.

However, that did not happen as the pandemic hit the world sending both Tanzania and Uganda into lockdown.

As you read this, the much anticipated festival is very much on. It will be happening on 12th November 2022 at Kololo Airstrip.

Over the weekend, the Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo confirmed that the Konde Gang CEO will be gracing the stage at the festival.

“I am gonna be in Uganda for the Kenzo festival so tell your friends on 12th November, your boy is coming. My Ugandan people, let’s meet, let’s have fun. See you there. This is Konde Boy, Tanzania’s number one,” Harmonize said in an Instagram video.

Harmonize is just one of the various artistes from different countries that are to jet into Uganda for the festival.