David Lutalo’s former manager Ivan Lukwago is mourning the loss of his much-loved son Kinene Tarique who passed on a few days ago.

Manager Ivan Lubega who is currently based in Canada shared the heartbreaking news via his online platforms following the untimely passing of his son.

David Lutalo wrote consoling his former manager about the painful loss and sent his heartfelt condolonces to the entire family.

It’s with sadness and sorrow that we have lost a much-loved son Kinene Tarique to Manager Lukwago Ivan. a friend to many! May the almighty Allah strengthen your family and friends. Rest in peace Tarique. David Lutalo

Lukwago revealed how Tarique always called him his best friend and he cannot imagine living life without him.

Tarique has always told me am his best friend, my musawo has always called me uncle respectfully, these were my two lovely sons. I cannot imagine not saying goodbye to my lovely people. Gone too soon. It hurts that I can’t even come to bury you my sons. Till we meet again bye My sons RIP Ivan Lukwago

May His Soul Rest In Peace!