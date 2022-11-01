Deejaying duo Slick Stuart and Roja are not convinced that deejay Nimrod is a legend in the deejaying business yet.

On Monday, Slick Stuart and Roja officially unveiled Johnnie Walker as the sponsors of their forthcoming Mixtape Blend, 8th edition.

They then had a few minutes speaking to the media where they aired their opinions on the Galaxy FM deejay.

DJ Roja expressed how much respect he has for Nimrod and noted how he has always been a healthy competitor.

“Nimrod is a good deejay, he is a very good deejay and I respect him and appreciate whatever he does. It’s healthy competition,” DJ Roja said.

Slick Stuart then as well added his opinion calling DJ Nimrod “a baby” and not befitting of the legendary status.

Nimrod is a young baby in the industry. He has not yet reached in the big league because the ones I hav mentioned have set examples and done greater things but he (Nimrod) still has a lot to do. Dj Slick Stuart

They commended him for organising outdoor shows as it is no easy thing to do and urged him to continue working hard.