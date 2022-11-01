It has always been said that DJ Slick Stuart, real name Stuart Kavuma, is a ladies wine as he always has a soft spot for his female fans.

Following his breakup with a diaspora-based female artist, he has often been seen in company of females yet none is known publicly as his lover.

Ahead of the DJ Slick Stuart and Roja Mixtape Blend slated for Thursday 3rd November 2022, the duo spoke to media about different aspects of their lives.

As expected, the question of Slick Stuart having many female fans was brought up.

In response, the visibily shy deejay denied being a ladies wine but acknowledged having very many friends from the opposite sex.

He noted that he is a very handsome boy who takes care of himself and maybe the attractive personality pulls the ladies his way.