East Africa’s most followed Tik Tok star Angella Summer Namubiru has opened up about her love life and what she looks forward to in a relationship.

The former City Rock Entertainment singer disclosed that she is seeing someone who she hopes to spend the rest of her life with.

Angella Summer Namubiru says that she wants to keep her relationship with her boyfriend private as she fears exposing her love life in the public.

She notes that she will only feel comfortable to publicly reveal her lover when he officially gets married.

She opened up about her relationship during a church service at Pastor Wilson Bugembe.

Angella Summer was recently nominated for the People’s Choice Awards in the category for the Social African Star.

She will be tussling for the accolade with seven other contestants including; Ama Qamata, Dr. Shauwn Mkhize, Juddyda CONCEIÇÃO, Khanyi Mbau, Liquorose, Sphokuhle, and Swanky Jerry.

Angella Summer commands a huge following of more than 5 million followers on the Chinese owned TikTok App.

She hails from a humble family background and has rallied all her followers and friends to vote for her overwhelmingly so that she can win.