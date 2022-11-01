At the start of October, musician Maurice Kirya made a hilarious statement during a radio interview when he claimed that he does not know Lydia Jazmine’s music despite being friends with her.

Maurice Kirya’s statement left the public with mixed reactions as fans wondered how he is unfamiliar with Lydia Jazmine’s music yet they have photos posing together backstage at events.

The LJ Music singer’s fans immediately started an online war with Maurice Kirya with some calling him out and others labeling him as a “fake” friend.

In a recent interview, Lydia “Jazmine” Nabawanuka responded to Maurice Kirya’s statements. She reasoned that they know each other for music and nothing else.

She also declined to dig deep into the matter saying she didn’t want to give the claims much attention and time because she hates being dragged into controversies.