Firebase crew dancehall singer Tadeo Mayega alias Zex Bilangilangi is at loggerheads with NTV presenter and singer Herbert Kityamuweesi a.k.a Crysto Panda.

The two got into a misunderstanding when Zex Bilangilangi failed to turn up to perform at school functions at Seeta High and St. Henry’s college that Crysto Panda had booked him to perform.

Crysto Panda stresses that Zex Bilangilangi had agreed to fill in for Fik Fameica and perform at Seeta High school but he foxed after agreeing on a payment of Shs700,000 that he had already sent to his mobile money number.

Panda further notes that the excuse that Zex gave for not showing up was that he got caught up in traffic yet he gave him phone calls to ensure that he reaches early enough.

To Panda’s dismay, Zex told him how he had to first have lunch with his father before setting off for the show at Seeta high since it was Eid day.

Cryato Panda had to apologize to the students for Zex’s failure to turn-up early since schools close their events by 5 pm.

Panda then also booked Zex to perform at St. Henry’s in Mukono but again, the latter failed to honor his request.

The NTV presenter now wants Zex to apologize to the students for not showing face.

When Zex was asked to give his side of the story, he claimed that Panda has to mature up and act like a responsible adult because he explained to him everything.

Zex seemed surprised that Panda brought the issues to the public and went on to request Panda to organize another show to help clear his name and give a service for the money that was paid to him.

Crysto Panda is just still in this youthful thing of living life, a stage that I left long ago but he has to act mature. If he wants me, he can call me on another show among those he organizes in schools. The reason for our fallout was that I communicated to him that I wasn’t able to make it to school because I was caught up in heavy traffic yet time was running out. Zex Bilangilangi