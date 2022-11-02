Leader of traditional healers, Sylvia Namutebi, popularly known as Mama Fina, has given up on ailing singer Ronald Alimpa after he reportedly hurled insults at his mum and stopped her from taking care of him.

Mama Fina withdrew her medical support and all other additional things that she has been giving to Alimpa through a phone call interview on Spark TV after she was asked to comment about the “Sean Don” singer’s fallout with his mother.

Responding to the matter, she decided to stop supporting Alimpa till he realizes that parents are very important and should be respected in life no matter the circumstances.

Also Read: Ronald Alimpa reportedly insults mum, stops her from taking care of him

She explained that she withdrew her support from Alimpa to stand in solidarity with his mother who he severely insulted forgetting that she is the woman who carried him in the womb for nine months.

Mama Fina was also furious about the fact that Alimpa intentionally made his mother sleep on an empty stomach yet he had money to buy her food.

She concluded by advising rising artists to desist from using toxic substances as they are very dangerous and harmful to their lives.

I have decided to withdraw all my help toward Ronald Alimpa after he insulted his mum till when he publicly apologizes for his wrong doing. The act of insulting his mother who took care of him on his sickbed in my presence really hurt. It implied to me that he doesn’t appreaciate what his mum has been doing for him all this long. In fact, it is a disrespect to me as well as a mother because it is a sign that no respect is accorded to me and I chose to stand by my fellow woman since I also have grown up children. Mama Fina

Also Read: Ronald Alimpa reportedly insults mum, stops her from taking care of him