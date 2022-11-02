Next Level Music president, Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa alias Rayvanny is ecstatic after he put pen to paper in a deal with a multi-million music distribution with South African-based music distribution company, Mziiki.

The delighted Rayvanny who couldn’t hold his excitement took to his Instagram page to announce that the deal made him officially a billionaire.

He bragged among his followers and friends and thanked God for the amazing achievement that he had reached in life.

Mama your son is a billionaire Now !! Am so happy to sign my first Big distribution deal in the world with my family @mziiki. MAMA MWANAO NI BILIONEA SASA thank God, big thanks to all my fans for supporting me. Rayvanny

The deal is Rayvanny’s first major music partnership landed months after leaving the Diamond Platnumz-led WCB record label.

The ”Teamo” hit-maker having shared the news, his former boss, Diamond Platnumz congratulated and welcomed him to the billionaires club.

Vanny Baaaaaay!…welcome to the Billionaire Club! . Diamond

Meanwhile, as others congratulated Rayvanny, a section of critics slammed his move saying he made a wrong decision and should borrow a leaf from compatriot, Vanessa Mdee who fling shut Mziiki for failing to pay her dues.

On August 25, 2022, Atlanta-based Tanzanian songstress, Vanessa Mdee put Mziiki on the spot over non-payment of her royalties as per the contract she signed.

The songbird further highlighted that she tried getting her money back using her management team but the company is yet to react to her issues.

My goodness, money made from music is sought with difficulty by the artists from the creation until it reaches the people. Please Mzikii, I asked you to pay me my money according to the agreement we made.”I have tried the professional way with my team but now you have reached the point where you have seized to answer. read the statement on her social channels

Rayvanny officially left WCB in July 2022 and has since been involved in personal projects aimed at growing his career independently.