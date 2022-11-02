Local songstress, Harriet Ssanyu Nakanwagi has silenced rumors that were making rounds claiming she had bitterly parted ways with her husband, Lord Fred Ssebata.

In the past recent years, word on the street that Harriet Ssanyu and Lord Fred Ssebata were not seeing eye-to-eye with rumors having it that they had broken up on irreconcilable grounds that involved infidelity.

Harriet Ssanyu is remembered for edutaining songs like Dole w’omwana, Kyatutonderwa, Sam Wange, and Nabawanuka among many others, and she is mainly celebrated for artistry works that helped to create peace and shape in families that had misunderstandings.

Speaking about her relationship with Lord Fred Ssebata, Harriet Ssanyu poured cold water onto the rumors of having possibly broken up with her husband saying that whoever spread the allegations, had their own intentions.

She went on to state that the allegations are baseless reasoning that those spreading the rumors none of them know when the two do meet during their private time.

When asked how she met Fred Ssebata, she stressed that he found her at a certain shop in town working with her mother where they exchanged contact and things fell into place.