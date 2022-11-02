Singer Sam Bugingo alias Jingo Sho who years back had a clash with Bobi Wine over music has been put on the spot by his ex-baby mama, Nassuwa Barbra over child neglect.

The “Kikomando” singer is being accused of not taking care of his now 22-year-old daughter, Nanyonga Bridget Abigail, a name that was given to her by Jingo Sho’s mother.

Jingo Sho’s ex-baby mama explained that they met at an early stage while still in school at St. Denis, Ggaba.

She narrated that Jingo Sho who was done with his Senior Four studies sweet-talked her while in her senior two-level and the two fell deeply in love which resulted in them having a child together in the year 2000.

From that moment, a life that was sweet turned bitter as Jingo Sho neglected to give her support till she gave birth in 2001 adding that for all this long she has been struggling to raise Nanyonga as a single mother.

Ms. Nassuwa notes that despite Jingo Sho making some money out of music, he totally refused to take care of his first child, not even paying her school fees following the several attempts they have made to reach him.

Ms. Nassuwa decided to come public saying she wants Jingo Sho to at least show concern for his daughter’s future by paying her school fees. She asks the rest of the world to help her plead with the outworn singer.

Below is the full interview as Ms. Nassuwa shares her ordeal.