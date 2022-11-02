Popular celebrity couple, actor Olurotimi Akinosho, better known by his stage name Rotimi, and his fiancée, Vanessa Mdee are expecting to welcome a baby girl anytime soon.

The celebrity couple announced the news about their second child expectancy via social media accounts on Tuesday, November 1.

Baby No. 2 GLORY TO GOD … it’s a girl Vanessa Mdee

The pair shared a clip from their gender reveal party, which rendered the pleasant surprise of them expecting a girl.

It should be noted that the celebrity couple welcomed their son, Seven, in September 2021. Speaking about welcoming their son, they said they were super excited and were ready to take on the challenge.

We wish the couple all the best as they will be expanding their family to four by welcoming a new member soon and very soon.