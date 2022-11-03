Kenyan power celebrity couple, Diana Marua and her lover Bahati, born Kevin Mbuvi Kioko, announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

The couple was blessed with a healthy baby girl on Tuesday at 10:25 am weighing 3.5kgs.

They went on to also reveal the name of their baby who they christened “Malaika Nyambura Bahati”.

Upon the arrival of their new baby girl, Bahati wrote on his Instagram account expressing his love and affection for his wife Diana Marua praising her for being a strong woman.

Diana Marua went through a C-section to welcome her new bundle of joy and the pair is now blessed with two biological children.

I have Loved you for Carrying My Pregnancy and Taking Care of My Kids. But I have respected you Even MORE for your confidence and Calmness at the THEATRE as you went through a terrifying Surgery to Deliver Our Daughter @MALAIKA_BAHATI. For Sure I cannot compare you to any Woman Under the Sun… Coz No one Knows what You went through for me to Be Called a Father Again!!! You are Truly My Super Woman Mama @MALAIKA_BAHATI 🤍. Special Thanks to JESUS for a Safe Delivery and thank You @Komarockmodern Team Lead By Dr.Nyamu for a Job Well Done Bahati

Congratulations Diana and Bahati upon growing your family with a new member!