On August 1st, 2022, the 43rd Durban International Film Festival announced its award winners during a live-streamed event on both Facebook and YouTube.

A total of 18 award winners were announced on the night as the annual film festival event took place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa.

Our own Ugandan celebrated filmmaker Loukman Ali made the nation proud when he beat stiff competition to win the accolade for the Best African Short Film on the night as his movie “Sixteen Rounds” did wonders.

Since then, Loukman Ali was yet to receive the accolade he won during the event. The good news is he finally received his gong.

The award comes along with R10,000 as part of the prize and having received the gong, he shared the news across his Facebook page expressing happiness and joy.

Here is the full list of winners at the Durban Film Festival

Best South African Student Film: “Where is Mr. Adams?”

Best International Student Film: “Mona & Parviz”

Best South African Short: “Prayers for Sweet Waters”

Best African Short: “Sixteen Rounds”

Best International Short: “Miette“

Best South African Documentary: “Girl, Taken”

Best International Documentary: “Wind Blows the Border”

Best SA Feature Film: “1960”

Best African Feature Film: “Bangarang”

Best International Feature Film: “Bantu Mama”

Best Performer: Clarisse Albrecht in “Bantu Mama”

Best Supporting Performer: Babetida Sadjo in “Juwaa”

Best Cameo Performers: Ricky Kofi Adelayitar and Brimah Watara in “Public Toilet Africa”

Best Screenplay: “Ring Wandering”

Artistic Bravery: “No U-Turn”

Best Cinematography: “Bantu Mama”

Best Direction: Agam Darshi in ”Donkeyhead“

Best Amnesty Human Rights: “Batata”