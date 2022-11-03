USA-based Ugandan uprising singer, Tribe Mark is looking forward to making a statement on the Ugandan music industry.

The youthful and highly promising singer who hails from Newark, New Jersey began recording music seriously in 2019 and has since gained support from his community something that keeps him going and motivated.

Ever since he started taking music seriously, Tribe Mark is confident that he is destined for great heights and is eager to raise the Ugandan flag high since he has connections with celebrated American superstars.

The singer rubs shoulders with top American superstars a step that helps him influence his music. He adds that music was a gift that was inborn but never realized it as early as he should have.

Also Read: Anita Fabiola reportedly attacks dad for beating her brother to pulp (AUDIO)

Tribe Mark says he would write lyrics and share them with his friends since writing music came so naturally and with very little effort but he always didn’t look at it as a gift and just focused on basketball.

Although he’s only been making music for a short period of time, the upcoming music star has already had the privilege to share the stage with Zoey Dollaz of Future’s FreeBandz label, Cardi B, Fabolous, Tee Grizzley, YFN LUCCI, Nas, Wyclef, Tory Lanez and a few others.

He has recently returned home to be part of the Eddy Kenzo festival and is on the lineup list of artists who will be performing come Saturday 12th November 2022.

Tribe Mark and Eddy Kenzo have a collaboration that has surpassed 1 million views on YouTube since they released it 4 months ago.

Tribe Mark has also been recognized by Meek Mill, Timbaland, Missy Elliott, Davido, and many more.