South Africa’s DJ Felo Le Tee, born Tsholofelo Machine, touched down at the Entebbe International Airport ahead of his performance at DJ Slick Stuart and Roja Mixtape party scheduled to take place tomorrow.

On arrival at the airport, DJ Felo Le Tee expressed his delight to visit Uganda saying he is excited and proud to visit the Pearl of Africa, adding that he is ready to support fellow deejays in their career.

I’m excited to be in Uganda, but I’m even more excited that I’m here to support my fellow DJs that have made a mark in the deejaying industry in Uganda. I’m super proud of DJ Slick Stuart and Roja for raising the bar this high. I want to invite all my Ugandan fans out there, to come out in big numbers and we toast to these brothers, with Johnnie Walker, and of course some Amapiano vibes. DJ Felo Le Tee

The preparations for the show that is bound to take place at Kampala Serena Hotel tomorrow, are in high gear and the show promises to be lit.

Felo, just like Slick Stuart & Roja, is both a DJ and producer with some of the biggest Amapiano bangers on the continent under his belt.

These include “Manca“, a collaboration he did with Toss, TikTok hit Dipatje Tsa Felo which got people all over the continent choreographing the song on Tik Tok, and Ngwana Mani a collaboration with Madumane, Mpura, Kabza De small, and Visca among others.

Felo will be sharing the stage with some of Uganda’s biggest artistes, Winnie Nwagi, Bebe Cool, Sheebah, Spice Diana, Rickman, among others.

The event will also feature other top Ugandan DJs including Selector Jay, Sir Aluda, Naselow, Cacie, Fem Dj, Mercy Pro, as well as upcoming Djs- Lynda Dane and Etania.

Radio hosts- Ms. Deedan and Timothy Code, who together with Dj Slick Stuart, form part of Johnnie Walker Uganda influencers known as ‘the Walkers,’ will be the main hosts of tomorrow’s event.

The Dj Slick Stuart and Roja Mixtape Blend are proudly sponsored by Johnnie Walker, who during the event press briefing, held on Monday, promised an immersive experience into the world of scotch.