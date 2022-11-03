Bantu Entertainment dancehall singer, Ayire Sadam a.k.a Vyper Ranking has released his highly anticipated seven-track love “Tryst” Extended Play (EP) that is currently on all music streaming platforms.

The “Tryst” EP was written and composed by Vyper Ranking who is the reigning dancehall artist from Kampala, Uganda, East Africa.

Vyper Ranking looks forward to performing at the world’s biggest stages and festivals across the globe and has a vision of selling the Ugandan culture to the rest of the world.

Speaking to Vyper Ranking about the EP, he notes that it is an embodiment of growth, creativity, and a calculated decision to make good music accessible to all his fans regardless of age, gender, class, and more honorably an ultimate answer to Uganda’s new sound.

The “Tryst” EP stands tall as the only dancehall domain of unique songwriting mastery fused with Afro sound in songs like “Gwookya” and “Mukwano Gwo” featuring John Blaq with lyrics that evoke emotions as he sings stories of love.

Also Read: Vyper Ranking returns with a new banger “Gwookya” | Video

The EP serves as Vyper Ranking’s debut collection and is a statement of his goal from Kireka to the world to seal his position as one of the most significant dancehall voices of this generation.

“Take it slow” featuring Winnie Nwagi is a poem about trans-generational relationships, and “Bend n’ Pause” featuring Ghanaian Magnom is a summon to the dance floor, yet “Number 1” pairs my quest to a romantic yearning and emotions’

‘It’s hypnotizing, Track 4, “10 outta 10”, has me admiring an African woman that drives me out of control – It’s supported by an Afro dancehall environment. The diversification in sound comes on to track 6, “Malala” where I employed authentic vibes that will give my enthusiasts an endearing feel of how to love and be loved’

The Reed light, Lady in the background, and the ‘Ateker’ outfit as shown in the official EP artwork characterizes love, intimacy, and my ancestral energy which propels me to create respectively, Vyper Ranking goes on to tell.

The Tryst EP offers production credits to Nexo Beats, Bomba Muzik, Malik Make, Artin Pro, and Herbert Skillz. The dazzling lead guitar was perfectly played by Omega Peter.