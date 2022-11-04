Swangz Avenue singer, Winnie Nakanwagi alias Winnie Nwagi is down and battling a strange illness that has deteriorated her health.

To prove that the “Musawo” singer really is ill and under medication, she failed to perform at a show she was booked at in Nansana.

When she took the stage, Winnie Nwagi couldn’t even afford to support herself on her own limbs as she requested a seat and sat down on a plastic chair.

Also Read: Winnie Nwagi: I can take a whole year without a bra, I don’t need it

She then pleaded to the revelers who had turned up in large numbers on the night saying she wasn’t feeling well, adding that she didn’t have the firepower and steam to treat them to an electrifying performance as she usually does during her set.

She requested to be excused to return home and get medication promising that when she fully recovers and gains energy, she will return and perform in full force.

I am kindly requesting you listen to me clearly. I am not feeling well and I can’t give you the best performance tonight because I am sick. I request I will make it up to you the next time when am better Winnie Nwagi

In the video shared online, Winnie Nwagi looked weak, lazy, and fragile with tears almost rolling down her cheek as the crowd felt pity for her.

@bossbabywanwagi QUICKEST RECOVERING MY DIVA🙏. YOU WILL GET FINE I KNOW🙏.She wasn’t okay at all But she wil make it up for u pipo ov Nansana 🙏.She tried her best naye🙏#winnienwagiwange #fypシ ♬ original sound – BossBabyWaNwagi✨

Let’s all put Winnie Nwagi in our prayers as we pray for her quick recovery and total healing.