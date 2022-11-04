Zambia’s celebrated female singer, Mampi the Queen Diva has confirmed performing at the forthcoming Eddy Kenzo festival slated for Saturday 12th, November 2022, at Kololo Airstrip.

Mampi is most remembered in Uganda for jumping on the “Why” remix with singer Bobi Wine when she paid a visit to Uganda about nine years ago.

The “Swiririri” singer confirmed her being present at the Eddy Kenzo festival in a video clip that Eddy Kenzo shared on his Facebook page.

Good news guys! The best stage performer Mampi the Queen Diva all the way from Zambia will be representing at Eddy Kenzo Festival what a blessing swiririri Eddy Kenzo posted

Mampi has joined the list of several other artists who have confirmed performing at the Big Talent Entertainment boss festival.

Musicians like Harmonize, Kevin Bahati are the other non-Ugandan artists who have confirmed their presence come next week.

https://fb.watch/gAC2r2cBoc/