South African- based Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan has declared the return of her annual All-White party in a refurbished fashion promising that it will be bigger and better than the previous editions.

This year’s bash is set to take place on the 22nd of December at Motiv, an event expected to attract some of Africa’s biggest stars.

Among the guests expected to grace the event include the Young, Famous, and African stars Andile Ncube, Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark, Kanyi Mbau, and Swanky Jerry who say they are excited to visit Uganda and meet their fans.

I am happy to announce that my All white party is coming back and bigger than ever! And I am super excited that some of my friends from Young, Famous 7 African are coming along to check out Uganda for the first time Zari

The All-White party is one of the many lavish social events that have shaped Kampala’s nightlife, complete with pop, glam, and lots of money as the biggest ballers pull up in the latest cars and pop the most expensive bottles.

This time around, the party will be organized and produced by Talent Africa and according to Aly Allibhai, the chief executive officer (CEO), they are planning to transform Motiv into the most lit pop-up a club you will ever see.