Youthful fast-uprising singer and songwriter, signed under Mama Baba entertainment, Acidic Vokoz has dropped a brand new single titled “Future” as we near the close of the year.

Acidic Vokoz is famous for his singles which include Nkulinako Crush, Okyusemu, Nkwedah, Nkwendah, Shamina, and Mwenya.

In his new release ‘Future’, he delivers a melodious love arrangement that explores love and intimacy for a woman he has a crush on.

On the deep soothing love song, he goes on to assure his crush that he will never leave her for anyone else ascertaining she is his number one priority.

He further appreciates the love of his life for loving him without any conditions adding that from day one he saw a future in her.

Check out the song in the YouTube link below.