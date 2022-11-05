The celebrated deejaying duo, Dj Slick Stuart and Roja took their fans on a whirlwind experience at the eighth edition of their annual Mixtape Blend at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Inside Victoria Hall, was a stage set for an exhilarating experience; it was lights, camera, and action, as some of the biggest names in the DJ industry took to the stage and showered revelers with showstopping performances on the turntables.

Fem DJ, Sir Aludah, and DJ Mercy showed up and showed out with their takes on not only western music but also some local timeless hits with revelers dancing to ‘Mic ya Ziggy Dee’ among others.

However, it was Selector Jay that got the crowd on their feet with his reggae spins on the turntable.

The highlight of the night however was when the main characters stepped onto the turntables. The idea was to give revelers a showstopping deejaying event and boy, did they deliver.

The dynamic duo did not leave any breadcrumbs, no one was left seated! It was evident that the night was a perfect celebration of eight years of Slick & Roja

Absolutely no one was ready for the Amapiano blend that South African DJ and producer Felo le Tee spilled through his turntables!

He showed Ugandans how to party the South African way, everyone looked like TikTok stars dancing to Amapiano.

“A Mixtape Blend like this one is simply a dream come true; we are beyond grateful for the support that you guys have shown us tonight. Eight years later, and you are still here, we thank you!,” Dj Roja said.

“In a special way, we thank Johnnie Walker for the support, we are grateful for entrusting us with a partnership with the best whisky brand in the world- Johnnie Walker Black label. And to our other partners, Muchahose and Eventrix; thank you,” Dj Slick

The Mixtape Blend is headed on a country tour, that will see them make stops and share the experience with their fans across the country.