Source Management singer, Hajara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana has yet again silenced rumors that suggest she is dating her long-term manager, Lubega Roger.

The “Siri Regular” singer shut down the reports in an interview as she openly told and reaffirmed her critics that Roger Lubega is not her bae.

She explained that her relationship with Roger is strictly work-related and nothing much more than that. She went ahead to note that most critics believe that when a man managers a female artist for a long time, they create stories accusing the two of dating each other.

Spice Diana added that such accusations have continued to deny many young girls from achieving their music dreams as they are told that their managers always have to be their lovers which she says is not true.

Spice Diana went ahead to explain that she sleeps alone in her home, noting that even when her sisters pay her a visit they don’t stay long as they always return to their personal hustles.

The only people she stays with at her home are her workers who also sleep in separate rooms