Five Ugandan creative artists have been nominated for the Africa Entertainment Awards (AEAUSA) 2022 edition where they will be locking horns with global stars.

Musicians, Spice Diana, Mudra, Azawi, videographer Sasha Vybz, and music producer Nessim are the five celebrated artists to have landed nominations for the 2022 AEAUSA edition.

Source Management singer, Hajarah Namukwaya a.k.a Spice Diana single-handedly scooped five nominations in this year’s edition.

She is nominated in the following categories; Song of the Year (Tujooge ft. DJ Seven), Best Female Artist East/South/North Africa, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video (Tujooge ft. DJ Seven)

The rest of the nominees got single nominations in this year’s edition which makes Spice Diana the most likely artist to win Uganda an accolade at the 2022 Africa Entertainment Awards.

“Tujooge” is an Amapiano song that was released by Spice Diana as the first Amapiano song in Uganda and it is no surprise that it has been able to cross borders because of its lit and colorful music video plus the vibrant beat that has gained many social media dance challenges.

AEAUSA will take place on 18th December 2022 and voting is already open online on their website www.AEAUSA.Net

https://vote.aeausa.net/?_ga=2.71196951.660249013.1667651451-1427703867.1667651451