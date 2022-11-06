Celebrity couple Hajjat Kulthum Nabunya and her lover Dr. Kram Gumisiriza held a colorful Henna ceremony yesterday.

The Henna ceremony is a function that is usually held and celebrated toward a martial function between two Muslims.

The pair are about to hold a wedding very soon and recently they announced that their function will be going down on 25th November at a venue that they are yet to reveal.

During the Henna ceremony, the bride’s feet and hands are decorated by a specialized artist using the henna paste.

She is also usually gifted with different items and jewelry while being perfumed with the scented oil.

In a social media video, Kulthum and Akram are seen enjoying dinner with a few of their family members and close friends who wish them the best in their marriage.