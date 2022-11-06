Singer Derrick Ddungu a.k.a Rickman has shared his view about fellow artists practicing and believing in witchcraft.

The “Bango” fame singer gave his insight about witchcraft saying he does not have any problem with whoever practices black magic but he does not believe in it.

He explained that he only believes in African traditional beliefs.

Rickman defended fellow singer Hassan Ndugga who has often publicly revealed that he believes in traditional witchcraft practices.

Also Read: I had not run mad, I was only possessed by my ancestors – Hassan Ndugga

Hassan Ndugga boasts of his traditional spiritual powers and he even lets them show while performing sometimes.

Rickman, however, maintained that witchcraft attacks directed at him cannot harm him in any way.